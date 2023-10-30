Sign up
Photo 3166
Taste Tester
Taste Tester
the witch slipped out in
darkness to search for brown
bats, but left her room steaming
caldron alone on the hearth.it
seemed an open invitation
for one of her taste testing cats.
the roasting pot bubbled
and boiled as the cat
inched up close, while
sniffing the most, and
there was the rat she had
dreamed of eating on toast!
out went her paw, flicking
a whisker, she was oh, so close,
but the clock kept on ticking the
minutes away, when in came
the witch and shooed her away!
For the Record,
This day came in cold and rainy, a very dismal fall day.
All hands worried about the strife all over the world.
30th October 2023
30th Oct 23
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
