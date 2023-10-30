Taste Tester

the witch slipped out in

darkness to search for brown

bats, but left her room steaming

caldron alone on the hearth.it

seemed an open invitation

for one of her taste testing cats.



the roasting pot bubbled

and boiled as the cat

inched up close, while

sniffing the most, and

there was the rat she had

dreamed of eating on toast!



out went her paw, flicking

a whisker, she was oh, so close,

but the clock kept on ticking the

minutes away, when in came

the witch and shooed her away!



For the Record,

This day came in cold and rainy, a very dismal fall day.



All hands worried about the strife all over the world.