"You will buy treats, you will buy treats..."

Raven stares and Fianna wails for freeze dried chicken treats, also known as Chicken Crack by the shop keepers. We just call them Chickens. The noise of the package or jar lid opening will bring them both from the deep depths of slumber. If they are awake, just opening the pantry door, or if we enter the pantry(its an actual small room in this old house) brings Fianna wailing and Raven never taking her eyes off of us. They are totally addicted and will not let us forget their plight.



"mumma u will go git moor chikens now"





For the Record,

This day came in with a skiff of fresh snow. T's commute took 2 hours and 15 minutes to travel 24 miles to Boston this morning. A hellish commute with many accidents.



All hands prepared to refresh the Chickens larder!