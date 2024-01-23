Eye see You

"Squirrels have better eyesight than other rodents… during the day. Not only do they have a sharper image in the day, but squirrels also have a wider scope of vision than many other wildlife citizens. This means a squirrel can see images and movements located on either side of its body without moving its head. When compared to mice, for instance, squirrels’ have a larger portion of the brain dedicated to visual functions.
This is one of the reasons squirrels evade human beings who try to get
close to them. It also makes squirrel removal difficult as the squirrel can detect an approaching person quite easily. Unfortunately, though, squirrels struggle to see in the dark. Expert wildlife technicians sometimes use this to their advantage by carrying out squirrel removal at night. Interestingly enough, even though squirrels may have a wider scope of vision, scientists discovered after exploring the biological systems supporting squirrel vision that squirrels may not be able to distinguish between colours such as the green leaves of summer versus the red fall leaves. https://www.skedaddlewildlife.com/location/toronto/blog/do-squirrels-have-super-senses/
Squirrels enhance and protect their vision with a pale yellow pigment found on their lenses. The pigment acts like a pair of natural sunglasses and reduces the glare from the sun. More recent studies have suggested that these pale-yellow lenses may also block UV light and protect a squirrel’s retina from damage." https://www.squirrelsatthefeeder.com/do-squirrels-have-good-eyesight/