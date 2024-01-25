Winter Color

Phalaenopsis

There are numerous species of orchids that each have their own meaning. The most famous orchid species is Phalaenopsis (or butterfly orchid). These orchids symbolize elegance, femininity and unity.



The Victorian Ages had a lasting effect on the symbolism of orchids as the upper class showed great admiration towards these awe-inspiring blooms. Since then, purple orchids have symbolized authority, dignity, and royalty.





For the Record,

This day came in dark with milky skies and finally a weak sun. the bitter cold has left us for a few days. Snow next Monday, perhaps.



All hands cozy.