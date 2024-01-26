Previous
A painting in progress by berelaxed
Photo 3254

A painting in progress

Downeast Summer

enveloped in
summer fog
surroundings blur,
muting roads to
misty gray lined
ribbons with shrouded
branches, suspended
swirling, in saturated
air, impenetrable,
mystical, otherworldly
silence made
visible
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
891% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise