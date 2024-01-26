Sign up
Photo 3254
A painting in progress
Downeast Summer
enveloped in
summer fog
surroundings blur,
muting roads to
misty gray lined
ribbons with shrouded
branches, suspended
swirling, in saturated
air, impenetrable,
mystical, otherworldly
silence made
visible
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
26th January 2024 2:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
poem
,
oilpainting
