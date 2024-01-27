Circus Girl Aloft

The average healthy adult cat can jump up to six times their height in a single jump (measured from the ground to their shoulders), which is anywhere between 150 cm (4.9 feet) and 180 cm (5.9 feet), but surprisingly some will reach the jump height of 8 feet or 240 centimetres!







Raven loves to jump and leap. It's a dark day and the thought of photographing her came at the end of her playtime. All of the shots were out of focus and she was ready for a nap. I faffed a bit to get this one semi acceptable. She is recklass and hilarious, the best jumper we've ever had, and Raspberry and Merry were Olympic quality leapers.





For the Record,

This day came in dark and gloomy after a night of rain and drizzle.



All hands cozy