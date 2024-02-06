When the sky is gray...

..send in the Eastern Bluebirds! We had three this morning, This male, and perhaps a pair feeding.They stayed for a bit, returned a few times, I can actually see one as I post this.



"The bluebird is well named, for he wears a coat of the purest, richest, and most gorgeous blue on back, wings, and tail; no North American bird better deserves the name, for no other flashes before our admiring eyes so much brilliant blue." — Arthur Cleveland Bent, Life Histories of Familiar North American Birds



Male Eastern Bluebirds are vivid, deep blue above and rusty or brick-red on the throat and breast. Blue in birds always depends on the light, and males often look plain gray-brown from a distance. Females are grayish above with bluish wings and tail, and a subdued orange-brown breast.



The vibrant colors and soft, musical warbles of the Eastern Bluebird are a welcome sight on a cold, snowy day. Bluebirds have long been considered harbingers of spring, and their willingness to nest in open, human-modified habitats makes them popular among birders and non-birders alike.





For the Record,

This day came in cold and cloudy, the gray milky sky is back.



All hands cozy.