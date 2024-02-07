Sign up
Previous
Photo 3266
Two for a Sip
Welcome Bluebirds
thaw your winter
blues
with electric
hued,
priceless cobalt
feathered,
rusty breasted
bouyant, breezy
birds of
blue
For the Record
This day came in cloudy with a bit of sun.
All hands cozy
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
easternbluebirds
