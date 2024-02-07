Previous
Two for a Sip by berelaxed
Photo 3266

Two for a Sip

Welcome Bluebirds

thaw your winter
blues
with electric
hued,
priceless cobalt
feathered,
rusty breasted
bouyant, breezy
birds of
blue

For the Record
This day came in cloudy with a bit of sun.

All hands cozy
