Happy Lunar New Year! by berelaxed
Happy Lunar New Year!

May the Year of the Dragon be filled with confidence and courage. Wishing you all prosperity and joy. Happy Chinese New Year.


We just had to celebrate at our favorite Chinese Restaurant.

For the Record,
This day came in warm and wonderful, a spring day in February!

All hands happy.
