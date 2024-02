A Heart for the Start...

...of Valentine's week. Raven has a lovely habit of crossing her paws in a heart shaped fashion. Her heart is certainly not black, and her paws and little cat heart are soft and lovely.



We love Valentine's day here.



For the Record,

This day came in cloudy with a bit of sunlight in the late afternoon. A Nor'easter is rumored to be on the way for early this week. We'll see if it ends up as snow or rain here near the coast.



All hands hoping for a bit of snow.