Previous
Photo 3271
365ers, I 'bike' you a lot
This is one of my antique Valentine cards. I found quite a few of my Great Aunt Abbie's in the old homestead in Machiasport Maine where she grew up.
For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warm. We are on the eve of Winter Storm Lorraine, we could actually get plowable snow. We shall see, storms often turn to rain here close to the coast.
All hands cozy
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
vintagevalentine
Joan Robillard
ace
We might get plowable snow also, we are supposed to get more than the rest of the state. This is a wonderful old card.
February 13th, 2024
