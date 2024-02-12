Previous
365ers, I 'bike' you a lot by berelaxed
Photo 3271

365ers, I 'bike' you a lot

This is one of my antique Valentine cards. I found quite a few of my Great Aunt Abbie's in the old homestead in Machiasport Maine where she grew up.

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warm. We are on the eve of Winter Storm Lorraine, we could actually get plowable snow. We shall see, storms often turn to rain here close to the coast.

All hands cozy
12th February 2024 12th Feb 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
896% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
We might get plowable snow also, we are supposed to get more than the rest of the state. This is a wonderful old card.
February 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise