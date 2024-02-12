365ers, I 'bike' you a lot

This is one of my antique Valentine cards. I found quite a few of my Great Aunt Abbie's in the old homestead in Machiasport Maine where she grew up.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and warm. We are on the eve of Winter Storm Lorraine, we could actually get plowable snow. We shall see, storms often turn to rain here close to the coast.



All hands cozy