Silence Made Visible

I finished my oil painting today along with my Zoom painting mates. In March, we will have been painting together for 22 years, in person and now on Zoom.



This is an often travelled road when we are downeast at our old family homestead in Machiasport, Maine. This stretch of road from Machias is a favorite deer crossing at dusk. It's particularly tricky in the fog and one must be very careful. When we were there last July, most days were like this. I'm fond of fog, but we had too many days even for me. I have also realized that I'm very fond also of road paintings. I think I have done close to ten if I remember correctly. I also had a photograph of Port Road in Machiasport, published in the Maine magazine once. Maybe it's because I have loved so many road trips in the USA, Canada and Europe.



For the Record,

This day came in with a milky sky the finally gave way to some sun.



All hands happy it's Friday and that two friends who had serious medical treatments are doing well.