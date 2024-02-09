Previous
Silence Made Visible by berelaxed
Silence Made Visible

I finished my oil painting today along with my Zoom painting mates. In March, we will have been painting together for 22 years, in person and now on Zoom.

This is an often travelled road when we are downeast at our old family homestead in Machiasport, Maine. This stretch of road from Machias is a favorite deer crossing at dusk. It's particularly tricky in the fog and one must be very careful. When we were there last July, most days were like this. I'm fond of fog, but we had too many days even for me. I have also realized that I'm very fond also of road paintings. I think I have done close to ten if I remember correctly. I also had a photograph of Port Road in Machiasport, published in the Maine magazine once. Maybe it's because I have loved so many road trips in the USA, Canada and Europe.

This day came in with a milky sky the finally gave way to some sun.

All hands happy it's Friday and that two friends who had serious medical treatments are doing well.
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Corinne C ace
Beautiful!
This looks like a magnificent place.
Congratulations for your 22d painting anniversary
February 9th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
I am always taking pictures of the road out of my windshield. The view I have when I am driving. When you love to travel the road is a beautiful thing.
February 9th, 2024  
