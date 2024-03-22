Previous
Bun in the sun by berelaxed
Photo 3310

Bun in the sun


Bun Bun in the Sun

We had sun this morning, but the clouds have moved in. Rain on the way for tomorrow.

I've just heard the news about Kate, Princess of Wales. She sounded hopeful, but the cancer diagnosis is a shock. My heart goes out to the children and William.

For the Record,
This day came in sunny, but is cool and cloudy now.

All hands hoping for the best for all those undergoing chemotherapy.
22nd March 2024 22nd Mar 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
906% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise