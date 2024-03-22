Bun in the sun



Bun Bun in the Sun



We had sun this morning, but the clouds have moved in. Rain on the way for tomorrow.



I've just heard the news about Kate, Princess of Wales. She sounded hopeful, but the cancer diagnosis is a shock. My heart goes out to the children and William.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny, but is cool and cloudy now.



All hands hoping for the best for all those undergoing chemotherapy.