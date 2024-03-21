A Rosy Bowl of Fruit

Today was our first Garden Club meeting of the year. We had program presenters speaking to us about David Austen's English Tea Roses. We begin our meetings with a light lunch provided by different members each month. In our program book, each monthly meeting has an artistic and horticultural assignment. This month's consisted of a low, table arrangement with five roses for the artistic offering and a forced branch for the horticultural. This is mine, an arrangement a bit different from the typical, in a lovely natural, rustic wooden bowl we received as a wedding gift.



For the Record,

This day came in very cold due to a wild wind causing quite a windchill.



All hands cozy with the temps dropping below freezing.