Scared, but ever curious! by berelaxed
Photo 3308

Scared, but ever curious!

Raven was afraid of the ladders and noise outside, but so very, very curious. She could not help herself, she had to look!

For the Record,
This day came in quite cool with a bit of sun, ending in rain and a cold evening.

All hands happy to have had a tiny roof leak solved.
20th March 2024 20th Mar 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
