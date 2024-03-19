Raven's Gotcha Day

It's hard to believe that it's been a year, but it seems like we have had these Ebony lovelies forever. Raven is hilarious, brilliant and a love-bug, just a perfect cat. She was watching a moving reflection on the sunny living room wall in this photo. We've never had a cat that played hide and seek, but she is a pro. Silly, athletic, with a rather wide jealous streak when it come to Fianna! They are both such joys.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and chilly. Spring comes in tonight at 11:30 Daylight Savings Time. It will be a chilly arrival!



All hands thankful for our two black cats.

