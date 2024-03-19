Previous
Raven's Gotcha Day by berelaxed
Photo 3307

Raven's Gotcha Day

It's hard to believe that it's been a year, but it seems like we have had these Ebony lovelies forever. Raven is hilarious, brilliant and a love-bug, just a perfect cat. She was watching a moving reflection on the sunny living room wall in this photo. We've never had a cat that played hide and seek, but she is a pro. Silly, athletic, with a rather wide jealous streak when it come to Fianna! They are both such joys.

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and chilly. Spring comes in tonight at 11:30 Daylight Savings Time. It will be a chilly arrival!

All hands thankful for our two black cats.
19th March 2024 19th Mar 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
906% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elyse Klemchuk
I am thankful for your two black cats, too! Happy Gotcha Day, brilliant, hilarious, athletic, beautiful Raven!
March 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise