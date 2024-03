A trip is planned...





...to Ireland in the very near future. Planned on the spur of the moment for my, eek, 75th Birthday. The Irish bread in the photo was delivered by a close friend who made it with her Nana's recipe, a Galway Girl.



Two cats in the collage will probably not be very happy, but they will have very able caretakers.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and cold.



All hands excited.