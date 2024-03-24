Sign up
Photo 3312
Photo 3312
Looking West
The sky was lovely tonight. Out front, everything was bathed in pink, but out the back door the trees were lovely against the gorgeous sky.
A bit of house cleaning and more preparations for our trip filled the day.
For the Record,
This day came in cold, but sunny.
All hands getting excited about our Aer Lingus flight.
24th March 2024
24th Mar 24
0
0
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3312
photos
80
followers
42
following
907% complete
3305
3306
3307
3308
3309
3310
3311
3312
Views 3
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
24th March 2024 7:12pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
evening
