Looking West by berelaxed
Looking West

The sky was lovely tonight. Out front, everything was bathed in pink, but out the back door the trees were lovely against the gorgeous sky.

A bit of house cleaning and more preparations for our trip filled the day.

For the Record,
This day came in cold, but sunny.

All hands getting excited about our Aer Lingus flight.
24th March 2024

Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
