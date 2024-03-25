Looking West Yet Again

It was mostly cloudy today, but by early evening there was a sunset through the trees worth photographing.



We are busy getting ready for our trip and hoping there may be a few early flowers visible on the Burren the Early Purple Orchid and White Mountain Avens were some of my favorites. These flowers and many others nestle in crevices among the limestone formations. The Burren is a region of County Clare in the southwest of Ireland. It’s a karst landscape of bedrock incorporating a vast cracked pavement of glacial-era limestone, with cliffs and caves, fossils, rock formations and archaeological sites. It's stark, mystical, amazing, just one of the amazing places on the Irish West Coast that is beckoning us back.





For the Record,

This day came in with clouds and some sun. It was cold and windy, a lot like Ireland may be .





All hands busy and excited