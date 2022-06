"Oooh! Fancy!" TikTok Video Time

My daughter and I are staying the night at a Hilton Doubletree Hotel. This is the fanciest hotel she has ever been in, and so she just had to make a TikTok video of the hotel room and bathroom to share with her friends. I was unpacking and she caught me in it on camera. "...and that's my Mom... Hi, Mom!" and I just smiled and waved.



Tomorrow we visit Great Aunt Rose Marie at her memory care residence, and then head back home tomorrow evening. I hope that she will remember who we are...