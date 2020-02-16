Sign up
Photo 2603
The Darwin Shopping centre
I love this inviting stained glass panel above the Shopping centre
16th February 2020
16th Feb 20
0
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
3904
photos
136
followers
87
following
713% complete
View this month »
Views
3
Album
365
Tags
green
,
blue
,
stained-glass-window
