Dale-end Park by beryl
Dale-end Park

Had a drive down to Ironbridge ,and on my scooter had a ride along the Severn and Dale-end Park in spite of much pain in my foot !. The flowerbeds were very pretty and summery .
Another weekend - enjoy !
25th July 2020 25th Jul 20

Beryl Lloyd

