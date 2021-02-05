Previous
A Shropshire Landscape by beryl
A Shropshire Landscape

FoR Challenge Week 1 - Landscapes

Somewhere in Shropshire on the road between Wellington and Bridgnorth . This was taken in the summertime when the trees were in full leaf and of beautiful shades of green !
Beryl Lloyd

