Thistle

The humble thistle gives a delightful pop of colour in the hedgerows and on the edge of the wheat field !

The rain had come ! -- yesterday afternoon , on and off all night (I think ) and showery again today . The fields and gardens are singing with joy but my big margarites ( white daisies ) are battered - some to the ground - they should have been staked and supported before the storm !!

Going out to lunch today to meet up with a couple whom I haven't seen since the lockdown ! There will be a lot to talk about , I am sure !