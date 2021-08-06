Previous
Next
Thistle by beryl
Photo 3140

Thistle

The humble thistle gives a delightful pop of colour in the hedgerows and on the edge of the wheat field !
The rain had come ! -- yesterday afternoon , on and off all night (I think ) and showery again today . The fields and gardens are singing with joy but my big margarites ( white daisies ) are battered - some to the ground - they should have been staked and supported before the storm !!
Going out to lunch today to meet up with a couple whom I haven't seen since the lockdown ! There will be a lot to talk about , I am sure !
6th August 2021 6th Aug 21

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2021 Starting year 8 - A very difficult times With the world-wide pandemic with all the lock downs and restrictions plus health problems...
860% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sh
A lovely shot of a shapely flower.
August 6th, 2021  
tony gig
Wonderful capture Beryl...fav
August 6th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise