Photo 3150
A bed of geraniums
Always reliable whatever the weather ! This bed of geraniums is in my back garden and always give a summer long display of colour !
A dull morning with a slight drizzle in the air !
16th August 2021
16th Aug 21
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2021 Starting year 8 - A very difficult times With the world-wide pandemic with all the lock downs and restrictions plus health problems...
Tags
geraniums
,
back-garden
,
reds-peach-pinks
Maggiemae
ace
Your garden is so neat and well planted - you must be so pleased!
August 16th, 2021
