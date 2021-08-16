Previous
Next
A bed of geraniums by beryl
Photo 3150

A bed of geraniums

Always reliable whatever the weather ! This bed of geraniums is in my back garden and always give a summer long display of colour !
A dull morning with a slight drizzle in the air !
16th August 2021 16th Aug 21

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2021 Starting year 8 - A very difficult times With the world-wide pandemic with all the lock downs and restrictions plus health problems...
863% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Your garden is so neat and well planted - you must be so pleased!
August 16th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise