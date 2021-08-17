Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3151
Twirls
Love this little succulent ( one off my friend's plant )Love the spiral pattern and precision of each fleshy little leaf !
A dull dampish morning - but out to lunch with my friends Pam and Len , which will certainly brighten up the day'
17th August 2021
17th Aug 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2021 Starting year 8 - A very difficult times With the world-wide pandemic with all the lock downs and restrictions plus health problems...
4476
photos
139
followers
90
following
863% complete
View this month »
3144
3145
3146
3147
3148
3149
3150
3151
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
13th August 2021 5:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
succulent
,
flower-pot
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close