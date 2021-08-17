Previous
Next
Twirls by beryl
Photo 3151

Twirls

Love this little succulent ( one off my friend's plant )Love the spiral pattern and precision of each fleshy little leaf !
A dull dampish morning - but out to lunch with my friends Pam and Len , which will certainly brighten up the day'
17th August 2021 17th Aug 21

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2021 Starting year 8 - A very difficult times With the world-wide pandemic with all the lock downs and restrictions plus health problems...
863% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise