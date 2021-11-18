Previous
Next
On the morning look out by beryl
Photo 3244

On the morning look out

A very good view point to see what's going on in the street and any chance for an easy breakfast !
18th November 2021 18th Nov 21

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2021 Starting year 8 - A very difficult times With the world-wide pandemic with all the lock downs and restrictions plus health problems...
889% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise