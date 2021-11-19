Previous
Next
On the kitchen window ledge by beryl
Photo 3245

On the kitchen window ledge

Just love pottery objects - the coffee pot is never used , but is a lovely shape and I love it as an ornament , and so is the goblet .
19th November 2021 19th Nov 21

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2021 Starting year 8 - A very difficult times With the world-wide pandemic with all the lock downs and restrictions plus health problems...
889% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
The coffee pot would make a vase. I have an old corella ware one I use for flowers.
November 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise