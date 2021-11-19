Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3245
On the kitchen window ledge
Just love pottery objects - the coffee pot is never used , but is a lovely shape and I love it as an ornament , and so is the goblet .
19th November 2021
19th Nov 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2021 Starting year 8 - A very difficult times With the world-wide pandemic with all the lock downs and restrictions plus health problems...
4570
photos
137
followers
92
following
889% complete
View this month »
3238
3239
3240
3241
3242
3243
3244
3245
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
19th November 2021 9:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pottery
,
goblet
,
coffee-pot
,
kitchen-window
Joan Robillard
ace
The coffee pot would make a vase. I have an old corella ware one I use for flowers.
November 19th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close