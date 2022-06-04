Sign up
Photo 3441
Celebrating the Queen's Jubilee
My bunting in the garden to celebrate the Queen's Jubilee . On Thursday we had a street party to celebrate , but unfortunately I did not take any photos !! too busy enjoying the picnic , music and chatting with neighbours - Happy times !
4th June 2022
4th Jun 22
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
Photo Details
Tags
garden
,
queen's-jubilee
,
buntings
,
30dayswild2022
