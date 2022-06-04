Previous
Next
Celebrating the Queen's Jubilee by beryl
Photo 3441

Celebrating the Queen's Jubilee

My bunting in the garden to celebrate the Queen's Jubilee . On Thursday we had a street party to celebrate , but unfortunately I did not take any photos !! too busy enjoying the picnic , music and chatting with neighbours - Happy times !
4th June 2022 4th Jun 22

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
942% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise