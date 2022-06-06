Sign up
Photo 3443
Robin fledgling
A sweet little baby stepping out into a big wild world !
( best viewed on black , if you have the time )
6th June 2022
6th Jun 22
2
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
4775
photos
134
followers
89
following
943% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
3rd June 2022 4:58pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
garden
,
30dayswild2022
,
robin-fledgling
Diana
ace
Oh how adorable, lovely shot and presentation.
June 6th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
It does stand out on the Black! He looks a little worried, this sweet little robin!
June 6th, 2022
