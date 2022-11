The Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt

The Orthopaedic Hospital @ Oswestry.- the main outpatient entrance.

So glad that I felt well enough to travel for my biannual app for my metabolic bone density scan today, and fortunate to have hospital transport to get there and back.

The sculptures in front of the building are of RJ & AH. Sir Robert Jones (1857-1933) was a Welsh General and Orthopaedic Surgeon and part time Roentgenologist. The hospital was named after him.