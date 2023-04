Dandelion.

flora 8

The Welsh little poem comes to mind when I see the dandelion trespassing in my garden -"Hen estron gwillt o ddant-y-llew , a gwgedd llond ei wedd" ( A wild stranger , the dandelion, with such a frown on his face ) Yesterday as we were tidying and weeding the garden after the winter , I spotted one or two dandelions and noted to myself to cull before they come into seed!! Beautiful as long as not in my garden!! Happy Easter to all that believe!