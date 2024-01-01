Previous
2024, wishing you all Health and Happiness this New Year. as I start my 11th year at 365. A wonderful site full of like-minded friends. Unfortunately my disabilities do tend to cramp my style these latter years as I am not able to go our to capture the world around me , but with the aid of different projects and my developed love of "play" ( post edit) things are still worthwhile. Thank you ,my friends from across the world for your kind comments and humour , and enriching my life with your delightful photography of places and things I would have never known or seen. and all this from the comfort of my armchair! What a wonderful community . Looking forward to the next 12 months in your company !😉
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Beryl Lloyd

Happy New Year Beryl. I am starting year 11 too. I do enjoy checking out your photos and look forward to the next 12 months. As you say you may not be as mobile these days but you come up with such creative photos. I am impressed.

This one would make an excellent card. Very creative.
Happy New Year, Beryl. Looking forward to your 2024 postings.
Wishing you a wonderful and blessed 2024 Beryl. Keep those beautiful images coming as I love every one of them. I sometimes even envy your editing skills which are amazing. A true artist you are :-)
