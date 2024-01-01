2024

2024, wishing you all Health and Happiness this New Year. as I start my 11th year at 365. A wonderful site full of like-minded friends. Unfortunately my disabilities do tend to cramp my style these latter years as I am not able to go our to capture the world around me , but with the aid of different projects and my developed love of "play" ( post edit) things are still worthwhile. Thank you ,my friends from across the world for your kind comments and humour , and enriching my life with your delightful photography of places and things I would have never known or seen. and all this from the comfort of my armchair! What a wonderful community . Looking forward to the next 12 months in your company !😉