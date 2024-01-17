In the pink!!

One from my bouquet of flowers from a friend .

My first outing today - but forced upon me - I know I could cancel - but that would mean another day. I badly stubbed my toe back in Aug/Sept , and after a few visits to the Dr was finally sent for an X ray. This confirmed I had fractured my toes - and as I suffer with osteoporosis, the Gp wanted me to see the orthopaedics, hence this morning my appointment at the Fracture Clinic. This is mainly for my diary of events - so sorry to burden you . Surely 2024 can only get better. and I shall be back in the pink !!