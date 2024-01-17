Previous
In the pink!! by beryl
Photo 4023

In the pink!!

One from my bouquet of flowers from a friend .
My first outing today - but forced upon me - I know I could cancel - but that would mean another day. I badly stubbed my toe back in Aug/Sept , and after a few visits to the Dr was finally sent for an X ray. This confirmed I had fractured my toes - and as I suffer with osteoporosis, the Gp wanted me to see the orthopaedics, hence this morning my appointment at the Fracture Clinic. This is mainly for my diary of events - so sorry to burden you . Surely 2024 can only get better. and I shall be back in the pink !!
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
1102% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
beautiful
January 17th, 2024  
Annie D ace
I sure do hope you get back in the pink 💓
January 17th, 2024  
Wylie ace
Very pretty. That must have really hurt your toe, ouch!
January 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise