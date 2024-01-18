Previous
Sketch by beryl
Photo 4024

Sketch

A little edit converting this Chrysanthemum flower from a deep purple/red to a pencil sketch with a hint of colour !
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately due to age and immobility the opportunity...
1102% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 18th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Great edit. I like it.
January 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise