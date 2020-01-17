Previous
Next
Spiralizer by beryl
Photo 1035

Spiralizer

The answer to my yesterday's "what is it -2" it was the feeding tube of my spiralizer which use to make "spaghetti" from carrots or courgette etc I deal it serve in a salad , or steamed to serve with a hot meal .
17th January 2020 17th Jan 20

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
283% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise