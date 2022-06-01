Previous
Fungi in the garden ! by beryl
Photo 1077

Fungi in the garden !

Amazing to find these tiny fungi in the back lawn at this time of the year - can you spot the fly !!!
1st June 2022 1st Jun 22

Beryl Lloyd

Pat Knowles ace
We have these on our lawn too Beryl…is it too much rain? I spot the fly!
June 3rd, 2022  
