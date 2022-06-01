Sign up
Photo 1077
Fungi in the garden !
Amazing to find these tiny fungi in the back lawn at this time of the year - can you spot the fly !!!
1st June 2022
1st Jun 22
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
bits and bobs
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
3rd June 2022 12:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
fungi
,
30dayswild2022
Pat Knowles
ace
We have these on our lawn too Beryl…is it too much rain? I spot the fly!
June 3rd, 2022
