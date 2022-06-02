Previous
The blackbird busily checking for grubs by beryl
The blackbird busily checking for grubs

Earlier this afternoon when Gary was busily trimming some of the bushes in the garden ,he had a constant companion checking each leaf and twig for a tasty grub to take back to his nest of youngsters !
2nd June 2022 2nd Jun 22

Beryl Lloyd

Lou Ann ace
Good to get rid of the insects too.
June 3rd, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cute capture.
June 3rd, 2022  
