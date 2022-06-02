Sign up
Photo 1078
The blackbird busily checking for grubs
Earlier this afternoon when Gary was busily trimming some of the bushes in the garden ,he had a constant companion checking each leaf and twig for a tasty grub to take back to his nest of youngsters !
2nd June 2022
2nd Jun 22
Beryl Lloyd
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 .
bits and bobs
DMC-FZ72
3rd June 2022 4:55pm
blackbird
30dayswild2022
gary-bush
-trimming
food-searching
Lou Ann
Good to get rid of the insects too.
June 3rd, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
Cute capture.
June 3rd, 2022
