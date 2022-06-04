Previous
A young robin by beryl
Photo 1080

A young robin

Looking for grubs and keeping quite close to us while we were in the garden . His red chest has not quite fully developed yet !
4th June 2022 4th Jun 22

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
295% complete

