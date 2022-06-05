Previous
Next
The bee and the flowering sage by beryl
Photo 1081

The bee and the flowering sage

--- with a little titivating and veering on the abstract !! The sage bush in the garden is at the moment full of flowers and the bees love it !
A rainy morning !
5th June 2022 5th Jun 22

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
296% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
what a wonderful riot of colour and lovely presentation.
June 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise