Photo 1082
Is this my better side !
Rummaging amongst the debris for worms and grubs !
( best viewed on black ,if you have time )
6th June 2022
6th Jun 22
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
Tags
garden
,
blackbird
,
30dayswild2022
Diana
ace
Every side is a great one Beryl, so wonderful having him clean up for you.
June 6th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
June 6th, 2022
