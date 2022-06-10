Previous
Foxgloves in the garden by beryl
Photo 1084

Foxgloves in the garden

A variety of shades and hues !
10th June 2022 10th Jun 22

Beryl Lloyd

gloria jones ace
Lovely presentation, Beryl...
June 10th, 2022  
wendy frost ace
A lovely collage and captures of your various Foxgloves Beryl with beautiful colours and varities .
June 10th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful display and presentation, I wish I could grow them here.
June 10th, 2022  
