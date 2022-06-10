Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1084
Foxgloves in the garden
A variety of shades and hues !
10th June 2022
10th Jun 22
3
4
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
4781
photos
135
followers
90
following
Tags
garden
,
foxgloves
,
30dayswild2022
gloria jones
ace
Lovely presentation, Beryl...
June 10th, 2022
wendy frost
ace
A lovely collage and captures of your various Foxgloves Beryl with beautiful colours and varities .
June 10th, 2022
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful display and presentation, I wish I could grow them here.
June 10th, 2022
