Campanula - white bell flower by beryl
Photo 1085

Campanula - white bell flower

Not looking very happy after I transplanted it out of season and when in flower ! but I am sure it will survive !!
14th June 2022 14th Jun 22

Beryl Lloyd

John Falconer ace
The flower looks happy!
June 14th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Looks very pretty to me Beryl......
June 14th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how lovely
June 14th, 2022  
