Plants galore , by beryl
Photo 1090

Plants galore ,

A beautiful array of plants for sale at the garden centre , all beautifully maintained and displayed !
21st June 2022 21st Jun 22

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
Annie D ace
I love wandering through nurseries....always seem to find something I must buy haha
June 21st, 2022  
Wylie ace
a fabulous array of colour!
June 21st, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Beauiful
June 21st, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
@annied - I know the feeling Annie - only purchased 4 smallish plants !! but kept a firm ( fairly tight !! )hold on the purse string while I was there but the temptation was overwhelming !! ha !!
June 21st, 2022  
