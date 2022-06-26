Previous
Fuchsia in the garden by beryl
Photo 1095

Fuchsia in the garden

The hardy fuchsia in the garden are coming into flower and give a lovely pop of red amongst all the green foliage !
26th June 2022 26th Jun 22

Beryl Lloyd

Diana ace
So beautiful, little dancing queens.
June 26th, 2022  
