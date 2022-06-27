Sign up
Photo 1096
Yellow leafed fuchsia in the garden .
Another of the hardy fuchsias in the garden -
27th June 2022
27th Jun 22
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 .
Tags
garden
,
fuchsia
,
30dayswild2022
,
yellow-leafed
