Photo 1121
The dying art of letter-writing
Make 30 photos - 22 Hands
Not a very good angle on my hand writing a letter -it was quite difficult 😕 to hold the pen in one hand( yes I am left-handed ) and holding the phone to take the photo in my right hand . This is the best I could do .
22nd July 2022
22nd Jul 22
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
4863
photos
137
followers
90
following
Views
1
Album
bits and bobs
Camera
SM-A127F
Taken
24th July 2022 5:11pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
pen
,
.
,
left-handed
,
make-30-2022
,
letter-writing
,
.hands.
