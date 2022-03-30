Ayios Athanasios church - Geroskipou Pafos

Off the beaten track in a farmers field this small church sits pristinely proud surrounded by fields of stunning tall yellow weeds.



Not a soul about - I wondered if I was trespassing but honestly in Cyprus they’re more likely to offer you a coffee & something sweet or eggs.

I could hear the chickens racing around the field.



Wonderfully modern - feels loved by the surrounding cypress trees.