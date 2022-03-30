Previous
Ayios Athanasios church - Geroskipou Pafos by beverley365
Ayios Athanasios church - Geroskipou Pafos

Off the beaten track in a farmers field this small church sits pristinely proud surrounded by fields of stunning tall yellow weeds.

Not a soul about - I wondered if I was trespassing but honestly in Cyprus they’re more likely to offer you a coffee & something sweet or eggs.
I could hear the chickens racing around the field.

Wonderfully modern - feels loved by the surrounding cypress trees.
Beverley

