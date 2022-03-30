Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
94 / 365
Ayios Athanasios church - Geroskipou Pafos
Off the beaten track in a farmers field this small church sits pristinely proud surrounded by fields of stunning tall yellow weeds.
Not a soul about - I wondered if I was trespassing but honestly in Cyprus they’re more likely to offer you a coffee & something sweet or eggs.
I could hear the chickens racing around the field.
Wonderfully modern - feels loved by the surrounding cypress trees.
30th March 2022
30th Mar 22
Beverley
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
94
photos
14
followers
18
following
View this month »
87
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
30th March 2022 1:21pm
Tags
#cypruschurch
,
#geroskipouchurch
