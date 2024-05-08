Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
247 / 365
Attention to detail on a huge scale.
There is a sense of calm…harmony and love
In this home.
This morning I’m feeling grateful,
For the little things… the little moments…
they aren’t little…they really are everything.
Today I begin to write my journal in French
8th May 2024
8th May 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1016
photos
94
followers
119
following
67% complete
View this month »
240
241
242
243
244
245
246
247
Latest from all albums
244
766
245
767
246
768
247
769
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
4th May 2024 6:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Issi Bannerman
ace
How beautiful.
May 8th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful art work. I love your narrative and congratulate you on starting a journal in French.
May 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close