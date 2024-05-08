Previous
Attention to detail on a huge scale. by beverley365
247 / 365

Attention to detail on a huge scale.

There is a sense of calm…harmony and love
In this home.

This morning I’m feeling grateful,
For the little things… the little moments…
they aren’t little…they really are everything.

Today I begin to write my journal in French
8th May 2024 8th May 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
67% complete

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
How beautiful.
May 8th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful art work. I love your narrative and congratulate you on starting a journal in French.
May 8th, 2024  
