Hiding behind the bike in the weeds…

Prior to my excitement of discovering the most amazing bike, I enjoyed taking photos of the roses & bushes… all of which have thrived in the many rain showers.



I spotted this delightful flower when taking photos of the bike…

A gorgeous simple little flower can magically make you feel soo fabulous!

Only one however just was enough to do the trick.



This cute little garden is constantly surprising me…

Although it’s another bank holiday today I’m at school this morning, gosh it’s so much fun… I feel so young & frivolously happy.

I’m grateful Brett coerced me to …Go for it Mum!



